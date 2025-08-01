Christian Thompson in 'The Devil Wears Prada' 'Memba Him?!

Australian actor Simon Baker was 37 years old when he played Christian Thompson -- the hot, well-known journalist who has his eye on the young assistant -- in the comedy/drama "The Devil Wears Prada" back in 2006.

Baker shared the big screen with Hollywood icons, Anne Hathaway as the aspiring nerdy journalist turned hot "Runway" assistant, Andrea Sachs, Meryl Streep as the intense editor in chief of "Runway" fashion magazine, Miranda Priestly and Emily Blunt as Miranda's 2nd assistant, who is sharp with a soft side, Emily Charlton.