Volunteer Boy In 'Jurassic Park' 'Memba Him?!

American theatre director, writer, and actor Whit Hertford was 14 years old when he was cast to play the "volunteer kid" -- the young boy skeptical of dinasours, calling a Velociraptor a "six-foot turkey" -- in Steven Spielberg's 1993 adventure sci-fi film "Jurassic Park."

Whit shared the big screen with Laura Dern as the strong and smart paleobotanist, Ellie, Jeff Goldblum as the sarcastic and comical mathematician, Ian, and Sam Neill as the world-renowned dinosaur expert who doesn't necessarily want kids, Alan.