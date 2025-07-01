Guess Who This Underwater Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this girl with goggles was walking the runways of Paris and Milan, she was just hittin' the pool with her underwater camera, snappin' selfies and growin' up in sunny Malibu, California with her celebrity 'rents ...

Fun fact: she's the first model born in the 2000s to score "The Big Four" of Vogue covers, and believe it or not, she started modeling at just 10 years old ... She enjoys reading and even started her own Instagram book club called "Library Science."