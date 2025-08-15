The Mom On 'Dawson's Creek' 'Memba Her?!

American actress and beauty pageant title-holder Mary-Margaret Humes was in her mid 40s when she played Gale Leery -- Dawson's mother and the wife of Mitch Leery -- on the popular TV show "Dawson's Creek" (back in the 90s-early 2000s).

Humes was part of an ensemble cast including James Van Der Beek as the aspiring filmmaker who looks up to Steven Spielberg, Dawson, Joshua Jackson as the sarcastic, unmotivated teen struggling with his home life, Pacey, and Katie Holmes as the tomboy whose mother died of cancer, Joey.