Guess Who This Sweetie Pie Turned Into!

By TMZ Staff
Before this lil' kiddo -- rockin' her sweet summer 'fit -- turned into a performer, she was just posing for a precious pic, acting onstage, and singin' up a storm when she was only 8 years old ...

Growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, with her younger sister, her father taught them how to write songs. The singing-sister duo launched their YouTube channel with a cover to Beyonce's "Best Thing I Never Had."

And, thank you to Queen B for discovering these super sisters ...

"Do It!"

Can you guess who she is? 

