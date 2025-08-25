Lisa in 'Love & Other Drugs' 'Memba Her?!

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick was 32 years old when she played Lisa -- the hot blonde who has a threesome with Jake Gyllenhaal's character -- in the 2010 rom-com film "Love & Other Drugs."

Winnick shared the big screen with Hollywood greats like Anne Hathaway as the curly-haired artist with Parkinson's disease, Maggie, Jake Gyllenhaal as the hot and oddly intelligent pharmaceutical salesman, Jamie and Judy Greer as the front desk assistant who sleeps with Jamie, Cindy.