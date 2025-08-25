Lisa in 'Love & Other Drugs' 'Memba Her?!
Lisa In 'Love & Other Drugs' 'Memba Her?!
Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick was 32 years old when she played Lisa -- the hot blonde who has a threesome with Jake Gyllenhaal's character -- in the 2010 rom-com film "Love & Other Drugs."
Winnick shared the big screen with Hollywood greats like Anne Hathaway as the curly-haired artist with Parkinson's disease, Maggie, Jake Gyllenhaal as the hot and oddly intelligent pharmaceutical salesman, Jamie and Judy Greer as the front desk assistant who sleeps with Jamie, Cindy.
Of course, Katheryn would go on to star on the TV show "Vikings" from 2013-2020 -- and movies, like "The Art of Steal."