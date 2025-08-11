Warren Peace in 'Sky High' 'Memba Him?!

American actor and singer Steven Strait was just 19 years old when he played Warren -- the rebellious teenager with a temper and fire-based powers -- in the family/comedy film "Sky High" back in 2005.

Steven shared the screen with Michael Angarano as the insecure teen who struggles with his superpowers, Will, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the popular, confident girl who's actually the manipulative supervillain, Gwen AKA 'Royal Pain,' and Danielle Panabaker as the generous and patient girl, Layla.