Chastity Church In '10 Things I Hate About You' 'Memba Her?!
Chastity Church In '10 Things I Hate About You' 'Memba Her?!
Published
American actress Dana Davis was 30 years old when she was first cast to play Chastity -- the 16-year-old head cheerleader who sometimes takes things for granted -- on the sitcom series "10 Things I Hate About You" back in 2009.
Davis was part of an ensemble cast including Lindsey Shaw as the high school senior who is strong-willed, Kat, Ethan Peck as the lady's man but ultimately interested in Kat, Patrick and Larry Miller as the protective and at times overbearing father, Walter.
Dana also played Monica Dawson on NBC's "Heroes."