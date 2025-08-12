Guess Who This Lil' Cutie Pie Turned Into!
Before this lil' cute kid with blue eyes turned into a star, she was just a bashful girl growing up in Northern California and Hawaii -- soakin' up the sun and playing in the sand ...
She first signed with a model agency back in 2017, and in addition to the modeling world, she's made her name known in the fashion industry -- even scoring a Givenchy dress for her wedding day.
Her famous father was definitely an icon -- most notably for his role in the "Fast & Furious" films ...