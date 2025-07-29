Guess Which Future Singer This Cute Kid Turned Into!

Before this lil' kiddo with brown eyes was up onstage -- becoming one of the best-selling Latin artists -- he was just throwin' on his silly hat, and dreaming of being a famous performer ...

Born and raised in Medellin, he has one younger sister named Carolina. He definitely loved music growing up -- listening to rock groups like Nirvana and Metallica. He eventually found his way to New York City where he became impressed by Diddy and 50 Cent.