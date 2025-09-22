Camille O'Connell In 'The Originals' 'Memba Her?!

Back in 2013, American actress Leah Pipes was in her mid 20s when she first started playing Camille O'Connell -- the former brave psychology student who's highly intelligent -- on the supernatural fantasy-drama spinoff series "The Originals."

Pipes was part of an ensemble cast including Joseph Morgan as Niklaus, the OG vampire who's romantically interested in Camile, Phoebe Tonkin as Hayley, the protective alpha werewolf who shares a kid with Niklaus, and Danielle Campbell as Davina, who is extremely powerful and the dependent teen witch ...