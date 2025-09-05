Guess Who This Cute Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this lil' girlie in her flower-dress turned into an American actress, she was just cheesin' for a family photo, thriving on her high school's improv team, and heading off to New York University ...

Her first TV role was on the show "90210" where she played 'Stacey.' She's worked alongside big Hollywood stars like Amy Schumer and Jack Black, but perhaps she's best known for playing 'Georgia Miller'. When she's not blessing the screens with her show-stopping looks, she's a doting mother to her precious daughter!