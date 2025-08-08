Guess Who This Lil' Girlie Turned Into!
Published
Before this sweet girl -- in her plaid dress -- turned into an actress, she was just a brown-haired kiddo growing up in the land 'down under,' attending dance classes when she was only 4 years old ... and dreaming of becoming a big star one day!
She had her big acting breakthrough playing the mermaid, 'Cleo Sertori' on a fantasy series.
Here's your last clue, in case you needed it 😜: "H20: Just Add Water" and you should be able to put a name to the unknown kiddo in question!