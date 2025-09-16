Heather McNamara In 'Heathers' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Lisanne Falk was in her early 20s when she played Heather -- the nicer 'Heather' on the Westerburg High cheerleading squad whose signature color is yellow, Heather McNamara -- in the 1988 teen comedy crime "Heathers."

Falk shared the big screen with Christian Slater as Jason, the killer of three students who falls in love with Veronica, Shannen Doherty, who initially is a shy bookworm with green as her signature color, (the other)Heather, and Winona Ryder as the popular girl constantly rocking blue clothing and is mature beyond her years, Veronica.