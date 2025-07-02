Duncan in 'The Way Way Back' 'Memba Him?!
Duncan In 'The Way Way Back' 'Memba Him?!
Canadian actor Liam James was 16 years old when he played Duncan -- the awkward, shy introverted teen whose lacking confidence because of his father's absence -- in the 2013 comedy/drama film "The Way Way Back."
Liam shared the big screen with Steve Carell as Duncan's manipulative and selfish step dad, Trent, Sam Rockwell as Duncan's charismatic friend and mentor, Owen and Jim Rash as the sarcastic underdog who joins the spontaneous dance, Lewis.
Other notable cast members include Allison Janney and Maya Rudolph.