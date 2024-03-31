Guess Who These Easter Cuties Turned Into!

Even before they were somebody somebunny famous, these egg-stra adorable kiddos were all about Easter, but can you crack open these stars before they were Hollywood big shots?

Hilary Duff, Rachel Bilson and The Kardashian sisters are just a handful of the baby bunnies who loved hopping around on Easter Sunday -- but best of luck figuring out which one is them ... Perhaps after dropping a few easter eggs, you'll be able to identify these kiddos!

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, you've seen these two sisters on Disney Channel, but who are these lil' peeps all dressed up?

Before her 'O.C.' days, this cutie patootie in her Easter dress loved scouring the backyard for eggs, but is her pink hula hoop throwing you for a loop?