TMZ's Super Sneaky Easter Egg Hunt!
TMZ's Super Sneaky Easter Egg Hunt!
Ya'll couldn't possibly think TMZ and the Easter Bunny would let the day go by without an egg hunt just for you ... Get egg-cited, because Amy Schumer is here to kick things off, and she ain't horsin' around ...
Scope out these famous Peeps ... there are some hidden eggs in each photo of the cheeky celeb, so be sure to inspect the images closely and see how many you can score into your basket!
With a lil' assist from TMZ's little helpers, the Easter Bunny has been a busy bunny planting all these hidden gems, so grab your biggest basket and hop 'til you drop!