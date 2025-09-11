Guess Who This Lil' Girlie With Pierced Ears Turned Into!

Before this smising lil' sweetie from Brooklyn, New York turned into a television host and actress, she was just throwin' in her hair bow, stormin' through the concrete jungle with her siblings ... and focusing on her music.

While spending time in Georgia, she got into the radio business alongside Ludacris ... and then she hit the big stage with confidence and a superb stage presence ... You may recall her hosting MTV's "TRL," but she's also acted in movies like "Think Like A Man" and "The Bad Guardian."