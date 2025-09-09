Guess Who This Lil' Musician Turned Into!

Before this lil' dude playin' on his bongos turned into a Grammy-winnin' superstar, he was just growing up in Puerto Rico, dominating the school talent shows and lookin' up to Elvis Presley and Rihanna.

After playing some soccer, he made the switch to music and dropped his tunes on SoundCloud. One of his most popular songs is 'Todo de Ti.' He's got two Grammy's under his belt, but if you're still unsure who this mighty musician is ...