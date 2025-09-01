Guess Who This Kid With A Summer Tan Turned Into!

Before this cool kiddo -- sportin' his Lacoste striped shirt -- turned into an American actor, he was just gettin' close for a family photo sesh, thriving in the school plays ... and lighting the menorah in Columbus, Ohio.

After snagging his Masters of Fine Arts degree from NYU -- at the prestigious Tisch School of Arts -- he was cast as the lead on "Off Centre."

YOU may not know him, however he may have met your mother ... He's worked with some big-time actors like Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segel.