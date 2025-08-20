Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Boy In Stripes Turned Into!

Before this smizing kid in his red-striped tee turned into an actor and singer, he was just gettin' silly for the camera, growing up with big dreams in Edinburgh, Scotland ... and studying musical theater.

Before he made it big, he was waiting tables at a restaurant ... He scored a part on Disney's musical series "The Lodge." He also played the son of Captain Hook in "Descendants 2" and 3. Today, he shows off his dashing looks for a popular Scotch whiskey brand.

Need one more clue on who this kid is? 'Max Wolfe!'

Can you guess who he is? 

