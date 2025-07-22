Raze in 'Underworld' 'Memba Him?!

American actor and director Kevin Grevioux was 40 years old when he played Raze -- the badass and skilled warrior who serves to the Lycan leader -- in the 2003 fantasy film "Underworld."

Kevin shared the big screen with Kate Beckinsale, who wants nothing but to fight the Lycans, Selene, Michael Sheen as the most intimidating and cruel Lycan leader, Lucian, and Bill Nighy as the manipulative and powerful vampire leader, Viktor.