Nick in 'The Other Woman' 'Memba Him?!

American actor David Thornton was 61 years old when he played Nick -- the wealthy and successful businessman -- in the 2014 romantic comedy "The Other Woman."

Thornton played opposite many Hollywood icons like Cameron Diaz as the the hot blonde and attorney who discovers she's a mistress, Carly, Leslie Mann as the ditsy yet intelligent housewife who's being cheated on, Kate and Kate Upton as one of the other hot mistresses, Amber.