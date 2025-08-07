Athena in 'Tomorrowland' 'Memba Her?!

British actress Raffey Cassidy was just 13 years old when she played Athena -- the Ionic robot girl and Frank Walker's friend -- in the family/sci-fi film "Tomorrowland" back in 2015.

Raffey shared the big screen with George Clooney as the child prodigy turned inventor who's exiled from Tomorrowland, Frank Walker, Britt Robertson as the highly intelligent gal who wants to be an astronaut, Casey Newton and Hugh Laurie as the inventor and mayor of Tomorrowland, David Nix.