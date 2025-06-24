Shane on 'Weeds' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Alexander Gould was just a pre-teen when he first started playing Shane -- the youngest son of Nancy who is intelligent and quick-witted -- on the long-running pot program "Weeds" back in 2005.

Alex was part of an ensemble cast including Mary-Louise Parker as the widowed mom and former housewife turned drug dealer, Nancy, Andy Milder as the lawyer who smokes a lot of weed and loves his daughter, Dean, Justin Kirk as the fun and childish dude serving in the army reserve, Andy.