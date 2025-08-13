'Cheerleader' Singer Omi 'Memba Him?!

Jamaican singer Omar Samuel Pasley AKA "OMI" was 28 years old when his hit song "Cheerleader" entered the Billboard Hot 100 -- eventually taking the top spot -- back in 2015.

The bop was first composed back in 2008, produced and released in 2012, however, it didn't make waves in the United States until 2015.

Soon after it topped the U.S. charts, Omi dropped the single "Hula Hoop" followed by his debut studio album "Me 4 U."