Guess Who This Excited Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this adorable kid with spikey hair turned into an actor, he was being silly for the cameras, growing up in London and gearing up to head away for school to study drama ...

He starred as Kenny alongside Jennifer Aniston and Emma Roberts in "We're The Millers" ... and wound up escaping a maze with a group of kids in "The Maze Runner." He's known for his exceptional skills at nailing various accents. Check out his Insta, because his handsome looks are splashed all over 😉!