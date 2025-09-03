Guess Which Singer This Lil' Kiddo Turned Into!
Guess Which Singer This Lil' Kiddo Turned Into!
Published
Before this cutie with pigtails was spittin' beats and singin' her heart out, she was just smiling for a photo, and growing up with her siblings in sunny Los Angeles, California ...
She got her start in the music industry providing backup vocals to the boyband B2K. She's known for her stellar vocals and her ability to hit the high notes ... "Sativa" and "The Worst" are just a couple of her popular songs, and when she's not in the studio she enjoys traveling!
She's collaborated with stars like Nick Jonas and Kendrick Lamar.