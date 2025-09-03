Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Which Singer This Lil' Kiddo Turned Into!

Guess Which Singer This Lil' Kiddo Turned Into!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 10
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this cutie with pigtails was spittin' beats and singin' her heart out, she was just smiling for a photo, and growing up with her siblings in sunny Los Angeles, California ...

She got her start in the music industry providing backup vocals to the boyband B2K. She's known for her stellar vocals and her ability to hit the high notes ... "Sativa" and "The Worst" are just a couple of her popular songs, and when she's not in the studio she enjoys traveling!

She's collaborated with stars like Nick Jonas and Kendrick Lamar.

Can you guess who she is?

Related articles