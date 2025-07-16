Marty on 'Gilmore Girls' 'Memba Him!?

American actor and singer Wayne Wilcox was 24 years old when he first started playing Marty -- Rory Gilmore's awkward college friend -- on the long-running drama-edy "Gilmore Girls" back in 2003.

Joining Wayne onset included Alexis Bledel as the gifted student who is searching for her place in the world Rory Gilmore, Lauren Graham as Rory's quick-witted mom, Lorelai Gilmore and Scott Patterson as the grumpy dude who is protective over Rory and Lorelai, Luke Danes.