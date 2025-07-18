Mitch Briggs in 'Not Another Teen Movie' 'Memba Him?!

Former American actor Cody McMains was just 15 years old when he played Mitch Briggs -- the sex-crazed high school teen and the trouble-making younger brother -- in the 2001 comedy, "Not Another Teen Movie."

McMains was part of an ensemble cast including Chyler Leigh as Mitch's older sister and nerd with glasses-turned hottie, Janey Briggs, Chris Evans as the hot jock with whipped cream drizzled over his hot bod, Jake Wyler, and Jaime Pressly as the hot blonde cheerleader, Priscilla.