Mitch Briggs In 'Not Another Teen Movie' 'Memba Him?!
Former American actor Cody McMains was just 15 years old when he played Mitch Briggs -- the sex-crazed high school teen and the trouble-making younger brother -- in the 2001 comedy, "Not Another Teen Movie."
McMains was part of an ensemble cast including Chyler Leigh as Mitch's older sister and nerd with glasses-turned hottie, Janey Briggs, Chris Evans as the hot jock with whipped cream drizzled over his hot bod, Jake Wyler, and Jaime Pressly as the hot blonde cheerleader, Priscilla.
Cody also played Kristen Dunst's little brother in "Bring It On."