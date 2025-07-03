Guess Who This Patriotic Kid Turned Into!

Before this lil' cutie in her American Flag swimsuit turned into an actress, she was just hangin' with her three older siblings in Atlanta, Georgia ... and getting ready for her big move to Los Angeles.

Playing opposite Kim Fields, she made her movie debut in "A Cross To Bear" and went on to star in "12 Years a Slave." You'd probably most recognize her from playing Zendaya's younger sister on HBO's "Euphoria."