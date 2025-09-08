Frenchy Facciano in 'Grease' 'Memba Her?!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Frenchy In 'Grease' 'Memba Her?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
American actress Edith Conn AKA "Didi" was in her mid-20s when she skyrocketed to fame playing Frenchy -- the high school senior and 'beauty school dropout' who mistakenly dyes her hair hot pink -- in the 1978 musical/comedy film "Grease."

Edith shared the big screen with Hollywood legends like John Travolta as the hot and suave leader of the T-Birds, Danny Zuko, Olivia Newton-John as the new and naive girl at school, Sandy and Michael Tucci as Marty's silly, goofy boyfriend and part of the T-Birds.

Other honorable cast mentions include Stockard Channing as Rizzo!

"Beauty school dropout, no graduation day for you!"

Guess what she looks like now!

