Frenchy Facciano in 'Grease' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Edith Conn AKA "Didi" was in her mid-20s when she skyrocketed to fame playing Frenchy -- the high school senior and 'beauty school dropout' who mistakenly dyes her hair hot pink -- in the 1978 musical/comedy film "Grease."

Edith shared the big screen with Hollywood legends like John Travolta as the hot and suave leader of the T-Birds, Danny Zuko, Olivia Newton-John as the new and naive girl at school, Sandy and Michael Tucci as Marty's silly, goofy boyfriend and part of the T-Birds.