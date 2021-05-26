Sonny LaTierri in 'Grease' 'Memba Him?!

New York City native Michael Tucci was actually in his 30s when he was cast in his most notable role as Sonny LaTierri -- the wrench-twisting T-Birds member and Danny Zuko's sidekick -- in the iconic 1978 musical movie "Grease."

The T-Birds posse consisted of Kelly Ward as the blonde bomber, Putzie, Barry Pearl as Frenchy's boyfriend, Doody, Jeff Conaway as the lightning leader and Rizzo's squeeze, Kenickie ... and of course, John Travolta as the hand-jiving hottie, Danny Zuko.