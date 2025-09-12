Don In 'Dazed and Confused' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Sasha Jenson was in his late 20s when he played Don Dawson -- the high school senior and football player always lookin' for a good time -- in the classic 1993 throwback film "Dazed and Confused."

Jenson shared the screen with Hollywood legends like Matthew McConaughey as David Wooderson, the suave Texas teen always ready to party and known for his catchphrase "All right, all right, all right."