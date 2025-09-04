Becky in 'The Intern' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Christina Scherer was in her early 20s when she played Becky -- the young and energetic chief assistant who feels overworked and underappreciated -- in the comedy/drama "The Intern" back in 2015.

Christina shared the big screen with Hollywood icons like Anne Hathaway as the fashion company CEO, Jules, Robert De Niro as the wise senior citizen intern working for Jules, and Adam DeVine as Jules' coworker who goes out of his way to help others, Jason.