Whitney the Bridal Stylist in 'Bridesmaids' 'Memba her?!
Whitney In 'Bridesmaids' 'Memba Her?!
Published
American actress Jessica St. Clair was in her mid-30s when she played the hilarious bridal stylist at 'Bell on Blanc' -- who assists the bride-to-be (played by Maya Rudolph) and her bridesmaids on scoring the perfect dress, all the while undergoing food poisoning -- in the 2011 rom-com film "Bridesmaids."
The ensemble cast of comedic icons included Maya Rudolph as the bride-to-be and Annie's childhood bestie, Lillian, Kristen Wiig as the lonely, single and cynical gal with roommates, Annie, and Melissa McCarthy as the government worker with a newfound zest for life after falling off a ship, Megan.