Bebe Rexha Has Showdown with Another Object Thrower During Norway Gig

Play video content

Bebe Rexha is putting fans at her shows on notice -- when it comes to people throwing stuff at her onstage, there's a new sheriff in town, and it's Bebe herself!

Check out the clip, Bebe didn't hold back this weekend in Norway, telling the perpetrator ... “If you hit me with something on stage, I’ll take you for everything you’ve f***ing got. Do not f***ing play with me right now!”

The crowd cheers Bebe on in support ... and she can be seen coordinating with security to pinpoint the object thrower. When she finally spots him, she tells him to "get the f*** out."

A guy gets yanked from the crowd and shown the exit -- all this before Bebe hits rewind and kicks off her song from the top again for her real fans who know how to behave. Unfortunately, she's come across way too many who don't.

Play video content 6/3/24 Tik Tok/@donavanrose

Just last month, she had up to 10 people promptly booted from her Wisconsin gig -- and in the clip we obtained, you can see Bebe telling the troublemakers, "If you want to hit me in the face, I had them press charges on the other guy. I would love to become richer!"

Play video content 6/18/23 Twitter / @rossbernaud

You'll recall ... Bebe needed stitches after a phone smacked her in the face during a NYC concert last year ... leaving her with some serious bruising.

Her alleged attacker, Nicolas Malvagna, claimed he just wanted Bebe to take pics on his phone and apologized for his actions -- but it still got him in trouble with the law.

Play video content 6/20/23

He was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree harassment, one count of second-degree aggravated harassment, and one count of attempted third-degree assault.

Play video content