Bebe Rexha Rips G-Eazy as 'Stuck Up Ungrateful Loser'

Bebe Rexha is NOT interested in working with G-Eazy again ... blasting him as an "ungrateful loser" in a since-deleted social media post.

The singer posted, then deleted a text message from a member of her team asking if Bebe had any interest shooting social content with G-Eazy during an upcoming trip to New York.

Bebe tagged G-Eazy in a screen shot of the text exchange and said, "You have my number. Why don't you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser."

Remember ... Bebe and G-Eazy collab'd on a duet back in 2015, "Me, Myself & I," and the song was a top 10 hit.

Bebe claims G-Eazy did her dirty after the collab, adding ... "You're lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the sh**** things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good."

As for why BR took this down, she says ... "Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing."

She adds, "I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said." Bebe didn't elaborate on what this may all be about beyond this -- still, it sounds like there's bad blood there.