Gillie Da Kid Taunts Tech N9ne After Eagles Super Bowl Blowout of Chiefs

Play video content TMZ.com

Gillie Da Kid has the last laugh over Tech N9ne now that his Eagles stomped out the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX -- and he celebrated by rubbing Tech's fight song in his face.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Gillie in NOLA right after the Eagles put their talons all over the Lombardi Trophy, and the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcaster had two words for T9: Red Kingdom!!!

Remember, Gillie's had to endure the Kansas City anthem the past few years as the Chiefs built their dynasty and he licked his chops -- but not this year.

Play video content

Gille was on TMZ Live last week and explained how both Cameo's "Candy" and Too Short's "Blow The Whistle" became the Eagles' theme songs ... adding "Red Kingdom" to the playlist feels downright diabolical!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Back in Philly, Eagles fans shared Gillie's energy by lighting their own city up.