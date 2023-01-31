Key Glock Adds Tia Corine, BigXthaPlug to Tour After Big Scarr's Death

Key Glock is revamping his 31-city 'Glockoma' tour due to the death of Big Scarr -- his original supporting cast -- and now he's hitting the road with DaBaby's label mate, TiaCorine -- along with Kenny Muney and Jay Fizzle from his own Paper Route Empire camp!!!

The PRE capo rolled out an updated flyer for SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation and Live Nation production ... and the fanfare's already heating up!!!

Tia hails from North Carolina and the March 10 date in Charlotte has been sold out in anticipation of her big homecoming!!!

Additionally, Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug will be in the mix for the 4 Lone Star state dates --- which have nearly all sold out ... and we're certain his breakout record, "Texas" has something to do with it!!!

The "Russian Cream" rapper's fellow Memphis native -- and Gucci Mane's 1017 artist, Big Scarr -- was present and celebrated the tour's original December 7 announcement ... but unfortunately died 16 days later from an accidental prescription overdose.

A relative of Scarr told TMZ Hip Hop at the time the late rapper had gotten addicted to painkillers after dealing with gunshot and car accident injuries.