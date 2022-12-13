Young Dolph Estate Announces Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz & Key Glock Features

The late Young Dolph spent countless hours recording in the studio -- and his upcoming posthumous album "Paper Route Frank" will bloom the fruits of the late Memphis rap star's labor.

Paper Route Empire fired off the latest single on Tuesday ... The O'Jays's sampling "Old Ways," irons out Dolph's persona to a tee.

Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Dolph's cousin and day one Key Glock, and PRE rappers Big Moochie Grape and SNUPE BANDZ all chime in for vocal contributions ... while Bandplay, Drumma Boy, Sosa 808, Dun Deal and others will hold down the production duties!!

The album drops this Friday, December 16 and will cap off a banner memorial year for Dolph ... as November 17 was recently bestowed Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service by state legislatures in both Georgia and Tennessee.

