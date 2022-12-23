Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Died from Accidental Prescription Drug OD, Family Members Say

Memphis rapper Big Scarr died as a result of a fatal prescription pain med OD ... relatives tell TMZ.

The up-and-coming rapper's uncle, Arthur Woods, tells us Big Scarr overdosed Thursday on prescription pills at his girlfriend's house in Memphis.

Big Scarr's uncle says he did not know when his nephew got the meds ... but he says Big Scarr faced several traumatic experiences in his life, including being shot and suffering a serious car accident injury.

The rapper got his stage name from the car accident when he was 16. It left a big scar on his body when he was thrown through a windshield. In the 2020 shooting, Big Scarr was struck by a bullet that traveled up his spine, and he needed surgery to remove his appendix.

The uncle says Big Scarr also battled depression ... citing the death of the rapper's grandmother as something that he took very hard.

As we reported ... Big Scarr was pronounced dead Thursday, with law enforcement sources telling us there were no signs of foul play.

Big Scarr's uncle is remembering his 22-year-old nephew as a nice young man and a beautiful person who was very passionate about music.