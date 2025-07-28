Lil Baby Launches 'The Jones Project' Nonprofit With ATL Back-to-School Blowout

Launched My Nonprofit to Help West ATL ...

Lil Baby ensured the kids of Atlanta went back to school fresh and equipped with essential supplies for the 5th straight year -- but for the first time, he funneled the goodwill through his new nonprofit!!!

The chart-topping "WHAM" rapper launched his new nonprofit initiative, "The Jones Project," over the weekend in conjunction with the fifth annual Back to School Fest ... held at West End Production Park, Baby's old neighborhood.

The ATL summer jam provided thousands of students with free sneakers, exclusive gear from Fanatics, school uniforms, backpacks, haircuts, and even hair-braiding services were offered on the spot.

The fun factor was upped an ante to sports-themed carnival games that still fell into the realm of education through pop-up classrooms and locker rooms.

We're told Baby's JP will focus on fostering children and families in Atlanta’s West End and more than 4,000 citizens were catered to.

Baby's children were in attendance, as were Atlanta City Councilmembers Andrea Boone, Michael J. Bonds, Marci Overstreet, and Eshe Collins.

Free food was served by Zaxby’s, Slim & Husky’s Pizza, and even Snoop Dogg's Dr. Bombay Ice Cream ... the event's other partners included J.McAllister Events, The Jessie Rose Project and The Athlete's Foot.

