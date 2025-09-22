Farrah Abraham Shocks in Revealing 'Borat' One-Piece Swimsuit

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Farrah Abraham My Tiny Swimsuit ... Very Nice!!! Channels 'Borat' on the Beach

By TMZ Staff
Farrah Abraham hit the beach recently with a swimsuit that barely covered her assets ... a sunsplashed jaunt on the sand of "great success!"

The "Teen Mom" alum and OnlyFans star had a beach day in Malibu on Sunday ... and rather than her usual 2-piece hanging on for dear life ... Farrah wore a little red number that we gotta freaking blur in spots!

Needless to say ... most fans quickly connected the fit with the one Borat wore in the titular film featuring Sacha Baron Cohen's outrageous character.

Last time we caught up with FA ... she was partying her butt off on the TMZ Tour Bus with Master P.

TURNIN' UP AFTER DARK
Check it out ... Farrah shakes her backside to the music and -- while she doesn't seem to touch Master P -- she's certainly giving the star an eyeful.

Farrah Abraham's Hot Shots
When it comes to Farrah, we think Borat said it best ... Naughty, naughty!

