Farrah Abraham Takes Teen Daughter to Las Vegas to Get Fangs

Farrah Abraham’s teen daughter Sophia just took her goth game to bloody new heights ... sinking her style straight into a fresh set of fangs.

The ex-"Teen Mom" star whisked her 16-year-old to Vegas Thursday ... where Sophia sunk into custom composite bond fangs done at Vegas Smile Suite, perfectly timed for National Fang Day.

The mother-daughter duo kept the Vegas vibes rolling with a stop at local fave hibachi restaurant Volcano Grille -- and it was love at first bite for Sophia, who had extra reason to chomp down into her meal. Sophia used her new fangs to bite into the restaurant's signature oversized "Volcanoritto" hibachi burrito.

As you know, Farrah’s never been one to curb Sophia’s wild streak ... so of course she was right there, striking poses as her teen got those spiky new teeth locked in for good.

But Farrah’s parenting style keeps catching heat ... critics have long been blasting her for green-lighting Sophia’s tats and piercings.