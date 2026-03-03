Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Farrah Abraham Unapologetic Over Egyptian Vacation Outfit Backlash

Farrah Abraham Freak Out Over My Sexy Egypt Pics All You Want ... I'll Wear What I Want!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
farrah abraham and daughter insta 1
Instagram/@wlcm2egypt

Farrah Abraham’s brushing off the backlash over rocking a revealing outfit at Egypt’s Great Pyramids -- telling TMZ she’s not about to live in fear just because some critics got offended.

The ex-"Teen Mom" star, who’s in Egypt celebrating daughter Sophia’s 17th birthday, tells us if her outfit had actually been an issue, someone there would’ve said something -- and if anything, she tells us local women were kind and even complimented their style.

farrah abraham horse insta 1
Instagram/@wlcm2egypt

Farrah adds she respects everyone else’s clothing choices, so she expects the same energy back. In her view, people should be free to wear what they want -- whether it’s for a photoshoot, religion, or personal style.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bottom line for Farrah -- she’s not here to police anyone else’s fashion narrative, and she doesn’t think anyone should be policing hers either.

farrah abraham sophia tattoo insta
Instagram / @sophialabraham

Farrah also got her first tattoo in Egypt... a matching Egyptian hieroglyphics back tattoo with Sophia.

sophia abraham farrah abraham sub getty swipe
Getty

Clearly, Farrah’s clearly not losing sleep over the outrage … she’s still proudly posting pics in a skin-baring gold top and black bottoms in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza along with daughter Sophia. Haters be damned!

Related articles