Farrah Abraham Unapologetic Over Egyptian Vacation Outfit Backlash

Freak Out Over My Sexy Egypt Pics All You Want ...

Farrah Abraham’s brushing off the backlash over rocking a revealing outfit at Egypt’s Great Pyramids -- telling TMZ she’s not about to live in fear just because some critics got offended.

The ex-"Teen Mom" star, who’s in Egypt celebrating daughter Sophia’s 17th birthday, tells us if her outfit had actually been an issue, someone there would’ve said something -- and if anything, she tells us local women were kind and even complimented their style.

Farrah adds she respects everyone else’s clothing choices, so she expects the same energy back. In her view, people should be free to wear what they want -- whether it’s for a photoshoot, religion, or personal style.

Bottom line for Farrah -- she’s not here to police anyone else’s fashion narrative, and she doesn’t think anyone should be policing hers either.

Farrah also got her first tattoo in Egypt... a matching Egyptian hieroglyphics back tattoo with Sophia.