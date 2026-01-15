Farrah Abraham's Premature Political Birth, 2 Years Early For Austin Mayor

Play video content TMZ.com

"Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham wants to get into politics ... but she's having a premature political birth here ... because she's jumping into the race for mayor of Austin, Texas way too early.

Farrah joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and we asked her about her recent social media announcement that she was running for mayor in the Texas capital ... and we kinda burst her bubble with some quick fact-checking, and her reaction is priceless.

Thing is ... Farrah says she's running for mayor in 2026, but we called up City Hall during our live interview ... the election isn't until 2028 -- that's over 2 freaking years from now!!!

Farrah seems stunned and confused ... and she goes back and forth with us about the election cycle and the differences between local, district and federal offices ... it's TV gold you won't get on C-SPAN.

For the record, Austin's mayor is Kirk Watson and he was elected in 2024, and he's got a 4-year term ... so do the math.

Farrah's already rolled out a campaign website and is seeking political donations ... and she's being a good sport with the calendar mix-up ... telling us the extra time will be to her benefit.

Another reality TV star, Spencer Pratt, is running for mayor of Los Angeles this year in an election that is definitely happening in 2026 ... and Farrah is interested to see how that shakes out, even if she apparently thought all cities elect their mayors at the same time.

Farrah's now pivoting and posting about "running for district 2026" ... so it seems her political ambitions won't be ruined by minor details like the passage of time.

Say this for Farrah ... she's definitely keeping Austin weird!!!