MLB Investigating Wander Franco Over Allegations Of Improper Relationship W/ Minor

Major League Baseball has launched an investigation into Rays star Wander Franco ... after social media posts emerged over the weekend that allegedly showed him in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Franco did not play during Tampa Bay's game on Sunday as the posts on X went viral. Fans at Tropicana Field 14 and younger had received Wander Franco Snapback Hats as part of the pregame promotion.

His coach, Kevin Cash, said the afternoon off was simply a routine rest day for the shortstop -- though the manager told reporters he "was aware of the speculation" surrounding the 22-year-old.

Play video content Courtesy of MLB

The Rays, meanwhile, said in a statement they're taking the allegations against Franco "seriously."

"During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco," the org. said. "We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence."

Franco was in the team's dugout during its 9-2 loss to the Guardians ... though he left in the fifth inning. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, he did not get on the team plane as the squad headed to San Francisco on Sunday evening for its upcoming series with the Giants. Passan added Franco could be placed on the restricted list as the probe continues.

Franco is considered one of baseball's brightest young players -- he signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with Tampa in 2021 ... and made his first-ever All-Star team this season.