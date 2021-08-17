Ex-MLB Star Felipe Vazquez Sentenced To 2 To 4 Years In Prison In Child Sex Case

Ex-MLB Star Felipe Vazquez Sentenced To 2-to-4 Years In Prison ... In Child Sex Case

8/17/2021 9:16 AM PT
Getty

Former MLB All-Star Felipe Vazquez has just been sentenced to 2 to 4 years behind bars ... after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

A spokesperson for the Westmoreland District Attorney's Office confirmed to TMZ Sports that Vazquez was also sentenced to 2 years probation as well.

The sentencing comes three months after a jury found Vazquez guilty of 15 total charges -- including statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, child pornography and corruption of minors.

As we previously reported, prosecutors alleged that Vazquez had sex with a 13-year-old girl in his Ford Mustang in Pennsylvania in 2017 when he was 26 years old.

Prosecutors say the former Pittsburgh Pirates closer -- who was named an MLB All-Star in 2018 and 2019 -- then sent the girl graphic videos and photos, and messaged her with plans to have sex with her again.

In his trial, 30-year-old Vazquez denied knowing the girl's age ... but did not deny having a sexual relationship with her.

Vazquez was considered one of the best relief pitchers in baseball before his arrest ... logging 86 total saves from 2017 to 2019.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later