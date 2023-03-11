Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Instagram Model Loses 20 Lbs. from Breast Reduction After 38J Implant Bursts

IG MODEL MARY MAGDALENE Breast Reduction After Implant Pops ... I'm 20 Lbs. Lighter!!!

3/11/2023 12:50 AM PT

The Instagram model who's been down one breast -- thanks to one of her massive implants bursting -- is now sporting a new look that takes a major load off her back.

The Canadian model, who goes by Mary Magdalene on social media, tells us she underwent breast reduction surgery ... going from 5,000cc implants to a mere 700cc. If that sounds like a giant difference, it is -- without her famous pair she's a full 20 lbs. lighter!

Mary Magdalene's Breast Reduction
Launch Gallery
On The Mendd Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

Remember ... one of Mary's implants popped last month, leaving her with one 11-pound breast she referred to as her "uni-boob" and a bunch of saggy, tattooed skin where the other implant used to reside.

Mary says she's now a C cup after going under the knife ... a major difference from when she was walking around with K cups. It doesn't sound like those enormous implants did the body any good; she says her actual boobs were so damaged, she had no tissue left.

MINDFUL MODIFICATIONS
TMZ.com

In addition to a breast reduction, Mary says plastic surgeons also performed a lift, implant exchange and liposuction.

The healing process was brutal ... she says she got an infection and a fever and needed antibiotics through an IV. However, she's feeling better now.

Mary Magdalene's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Mary Magdalene Hot Shots Launch Gallery

One more tidbit, shall we say ... Mary says she also had a vagina reduction, so she's no longer claiming to have the "world's fattest vagina." Someone call Guinness.

Some might call her a glutton for punishment -- or body dysmorphic -- as Mary says she's now had 50 surgeries, and plans to get more work on her cheeks and lips.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later